Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $20.22 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Accenture by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.67. 1,482,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.19 and its 200-day moving average is $328.20. The stock has a market cap of $233.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

