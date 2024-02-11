Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,346,500. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $105.29. 1,643,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,554. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

