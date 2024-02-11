Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires 2,357 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.42. The company had a trading volume of 131,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $115.39.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
