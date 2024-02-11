Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires 2,357 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.42. The company had a trading volume of 131,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $115.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.