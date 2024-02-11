Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE STZ traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.55. 1,219,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

