AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lessened by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,244 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,420,000 after buying an additional 10,382,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,427,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,193,408. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

