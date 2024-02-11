Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 4,032 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.95% of Artesian Resources worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after buying an additional 224,669 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,677,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $2,241,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Artesian Resources

In other news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $109,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,565.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $203,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,453.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $109,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,565.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,450 shares of company stock worth $321,356. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARTNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Artesian Resources stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,515. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $374.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.36%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

