Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

A stock opened at $133.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.75.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

