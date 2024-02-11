Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.62-12.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.64. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $10.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.50 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.620-12.720 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,167. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.64. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $255.85 and a 12-month high of $333.00. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 582.04% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

