Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,704 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Fortinet worth $26,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 255,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,583,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 44.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Fortinet stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

