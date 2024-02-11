Wealth Alliance Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $868,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,942,000 after purchasing an additional 231,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $78.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

