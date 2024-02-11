Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.648-$1.652 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.580-0.590 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.13.

Cloudflare stock traded up $17.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,191,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,788. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,811,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,404 shares of company stock valued at $71,962,946 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

