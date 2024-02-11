Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.11 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $146.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $147.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.88%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

