PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $79-80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.16 million. PROS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PRO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,548. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRO. KeyCorp upgraded PROS from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $830,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,732,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $830,670.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,821,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at $35,839,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PROS by 28.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PROS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PROS by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

