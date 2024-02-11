Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.760-6.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.9 billion-$20.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.3 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.76-6.90 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $88.09 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.