Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $9,377,669 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $723.40 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $728.17. The company has a market cap of $320.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $669.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

