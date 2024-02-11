Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,496,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,501 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Citigroup worth $472,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE C traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,843,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,444,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.