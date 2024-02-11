Sanders Capital LLC Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,017,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 1.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 1.47% of General Dynamics worth $887,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 255,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.19. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $271.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

