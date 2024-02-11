Investment House LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.26. 2,605,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,148. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4734 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

