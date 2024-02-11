Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after buying an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth $9,316,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $76.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,711.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,618,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cytokinetics

About Cytokinetics

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.