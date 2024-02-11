Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Holdings Lifted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of HSII opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $604.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

