Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $802,000 in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,191 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Beazer Homes USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth $21,323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 302,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,411,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 207,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BZH shares. StockNews.com cut Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $925.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $386.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.