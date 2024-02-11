Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $815,000 in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 53,903 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,163,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 222,055 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 117.9% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 572,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 524,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 163,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Verona Pharma news, Director Martin Edwards acquired 33,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $17.01 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

