Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,619 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Logitech International by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $96.66.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

