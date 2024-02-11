Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 16,279 Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Visteon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $120.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.