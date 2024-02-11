Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,815 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 582.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

