UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,109,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738,911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $126,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

