Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.82 Million in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of NMI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NMI by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NMI by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

NMIH stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,914 shares of company stock worth $9,583,027. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

