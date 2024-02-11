MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0195 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

MFM opened at $5.28 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,863,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 464,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 341,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 289,712 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,104,000.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

