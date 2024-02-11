UBS Group AG Has $171.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,882 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.30% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $171,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
