Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,952 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.87% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $127,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $430,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $221,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,794.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 82,646 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

