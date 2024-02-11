Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 98,138 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,138 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 250,854 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after buying an additional 2,657,377 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

