Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 98,138 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,138 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 250,854 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after buying an additional 2,657,377 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
SoFi Technologies Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.