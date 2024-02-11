UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 491.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053,157 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $120,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Qorvo by 75.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $112.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

