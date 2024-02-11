UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,057,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,732 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $137,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,709,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

NASDAQ VONV opened at $73.28 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $73.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

