The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 361.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,493 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 59,150 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Bancorp worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBBK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter worth $13,112,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,169,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 96.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 562,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 276,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 692,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,315 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

TBBK stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84.

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.