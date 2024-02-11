Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Pyxis Tankers has raised its dividend by an average of 129.0% per year over the last three years.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Down 1.5 %

PXSAP opened at $24.50 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXSAP Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

