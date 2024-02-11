Verge Trading Up 8% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $55.60 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,390.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00148837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.19 or 0.00552151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00250972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00164226 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

