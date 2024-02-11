My DeFi Pet Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $322,854.45 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

