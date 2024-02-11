ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Achieves $220.75 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $220.75 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 979,340,503 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 979,315,567.1135958 with 979,315,552.8649956 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22523356 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $2,982,487.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

