ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Achieves $220.75 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $220.75 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 979,340,503 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 979,315,567.1135958 with 979,315,552.8649956 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22523356 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $2,982,487.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
Buying and Selling ICON
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “ICXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.