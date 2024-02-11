Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.84.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
