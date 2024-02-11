Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

