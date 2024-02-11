ELIS Price Hits $0.0334 on Top Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $14,717.86 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015648 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,393.29 or 1.00005925 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00183915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009823 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03334966 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19,106.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.