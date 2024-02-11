Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EVV opened at $9.92 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

