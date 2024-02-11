Status Price Reaches $0.0390 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $151.14 million and $3.32 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0391232 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,971,529.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

