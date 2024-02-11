Airbnb (ABNB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day moving average of $134.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $154.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,506,731 shares of company stock worth $208,680,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 79.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 221,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,433,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

