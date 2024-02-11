Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Shares Down 1.7%

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.54. 56,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 85,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXEO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.07.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($11.40). On average, analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

