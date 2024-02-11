Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.37. 867,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,228,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $397.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,225,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 394,376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 973.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

