Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading 2% Higher

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 662,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 708,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Quantum Computing from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quantum Computing by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 149,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quantum Computing by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 123,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quantum Computing by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Inc, a nanophotonic-based quantum technology company, offers affordable commercial applications. It delivers quantum solutions at speed and accuracy, at room temperatures, with little training, low power, and no unique environmental requirements. The company's leverages its core technology throughout its product offerings of computing, sensing, and imaging solutions.

