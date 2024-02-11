SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Stock Price Down 12.9%

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) was down 12.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 6,094,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 11,009,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

SEALSQ Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEALSQ

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SEALSQ stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of SEALSQ at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp develops and sells semiconductor chips for private and public sectors. The company offers semiconductors and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services; and managed PKI for IoT solutions. It serves consumer electronics, aerospace and military, satellite and telecommunications, smart energy and smart building, smart industries, logistics, medical, and consumer industries.

