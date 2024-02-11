Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.66

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.66 and traded as high as $84.19. Dorman Products shares last traded at $83.46, with a volume of 139,285 shares trading hands.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Dorman Products by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

