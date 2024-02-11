5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.53 and traded as high as C$4.41. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$4.35, with a volume of 47,837 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VNP. Raymond James upgraded 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

5N Plus Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at 5N Plus

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.53. The company has a market cap of C$385.85 million, a PE ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Further Reading

