TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.98

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $7.71. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 4,276 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TACT

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.95.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransAct Technologies

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 13,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $104,111.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 55,288 shares of company stock valued at $418,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 23.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.